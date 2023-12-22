READ: How Top 4 of Miss Earth 2023 performed in Q&A

Yllana Aduana of the Philippines takes part in the final question and answer round of Miss Earth 2023 as a Top 4 finalist. Screengrab from Miss Earth 2023 livestream

The Top 4 candidates of Miss Earth 2023 were asked to answer the same question during the final round of the pageant.

Here's how they responded to the question: "An official at a recent climate conference was quoted as saying there is no science behind coals for the phaseout of fossil fuels. Do you agree with this? Why or why not?"

DO THI LAN ANH OF VIETNAM (MISS EARTH WATER 2023/3RD PLACE)

"I believe that in order to have a more sustainable future, we must experiment with nature as well as humanity. And I believe that with anything that comes into our lives, we can achieve it through science or through our own humane society as one whole community of our planet earth."

YLLANA ADUANA OF THE PHILIPPINES (MISS EARTH AIR 2023/2ND PLACE)

"As someone who is from the medical field, I do believe that everything roots from science. And I think that the greatest gift that we have in this generation is the sophisticated technical installations that we have, and so there is science in the phaseout of fossil fuels. But one thing that we can also agree on is we can always live the zero-waste and sustainable lifestyle. I've always been practicing it because sustainability will always ensure the stability in our future. And if we can master the transferability skills from a just phaseout, then we will have a greener and more sustainable future."

DRITA ZIRI OF ALBANIA (MISS EARTH 2023/WINNER)

"I do believe that a lot is happening to our earth right now, regarding also this problem. It's because of people, it's because of unawareness, it's because of not thinking that they do have the impact to do the undoing, to actually make progress in this world. I believe that if we can plant the seed of love we're going to carry all the other values we need to have -- persistence, consistency, determination, and actually passion for caring for our earth. I have passion about our advocacy, that's why I am here in front of you today."

CORA BLIAULT OF THAILAND (MISS EARTH FIRE 2023/4TH PLACE)

"I believe if the right eyes and ears are on the right thing like green energy and alternative from fossil fuels, I believe we can make a difference in combating the emissions we are giving out to our planet, and helping our planet becoming a better place by investing and educating people about the green alternatives there is."