Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to mark the seventh anniversary of her Miss Universe win.

On Instagram Stories, she described her Miss Universe 2015 stint as "an unforgettable moment."

"It's been 7 years and I'm so grateful that all of you have kept supporting me all these years," she said.

In 2015, Wurtzbach made history not just as the Philippines' third Miss Universe winner, but also the first to be proclaimed in a controversial manner.

Her crowning moment involved an awkward moment with Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez, who was mistakenly named Miss Universe by host Steve Harvey.

Over the years since she was crowned, Wurtzbach's career flourished, with stints for endorsements, magazine covers, and other projects both in the Philippines and abroad.

