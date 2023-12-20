Traditional Christmas on Display continues in Taytay

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Do you remember the famous Christmas on Display in Cubao, Quezon City, which became a part of every Filipino Christmas celebration?

This unique Christmas attraction is now being showcased again in Taytay, Rizal.

Situated in the popular Taytay Tiangge, viewers will be entertained by the distinctly Filipino story of COD in front of a replica of the Taytay church.

According to Roel Supendio, chief of the Taytay Tourism Office, the COD's goal this year is to showcase the culture and vibrant tradition of their municipality.

"Makikita natin kung ano ba ang mga tradisyon at kultura. Pinapakita po natin dito ang kulturang Pinoy pero mayroon Taytay twist," he said.

"Pinapakita rito ang mga palarong Pinoy. Pinapakita rin dito ang pinakaimportanteng festival namin, yung HaMaKa Festival. Nagrerepresenta ang HaMaKa sa tatlong industriya, Ha for Hamba, Ma for Makina, at Ka for Kabuhayan," added Suspendio.

The municipality also takes pride in the additional attraction for those visiting the famous Taytay markets.

"Libreng libre po kaya inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na pumunta kayo dito sa Bayan ng Taytay. Sa mga nagbabakasyon na for the Christmas holidays, mag tiangge, manood ng libre dito sa bayan ng Taytay," said Suspendio.

The Christmas on Display in Taytay can be watched every day starting at six in the evening.