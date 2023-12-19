Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino-Canadian community in Toronto recently came together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas at the “Simbang Gabi”-themed Christmas market.

The Simbang Gabi is a nine-day series of midnight Masses in preparation for Christmas Day, and holds a deep cultural significance in the Philippines.

Pinay Tayo, a non-profit organization supporting Filipino businesses, organized the event not only to showcase products but also to recreate the experience of the the tradition.

"It is like a celebration of this Christmas tradition in Philippines," said Mariel Buenaventura. "We bring here in Toronto, Canada in the middle of the city."

Food enthusiasts had the opportunity to taste a variety of Filipino delicacies, like the sweet and tasty bread ensaymada, the rice cake bibingka, and the most popular Christmas food, the lechon (roast suckling pig).

Market-goers also braved the cold for barbecue, fries, and grilled delights.

Fil-Canadian Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez joined the event along with Philippine Consul General Angelica Escalona.

The two officials showed support for the Filipino community and their local businesses.

"It helps when we spread the word, especially to our Canadian friends," said Escalona, "so that they can get to know our products, they can get to know the products of Filipino-Canadian businesses."

Organizers expressed their gratitude to all who supported the event, including ABS-CBN's The Filipino Channel which was their media partner.