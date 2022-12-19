MANILA -- Art Fair Philippines is returning to its original venue for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The 2023 edition of the event will once again be held at The Link carpark in Makati from February 17 to 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a post on the Art Fair Philippines Facebook page.

Art Fair Philippines was held as a hybrid event earlier this year, with both an online setup and physical exhibitions at Ayala Triangle Gardens and in gallery venues.

The annual fair, which started in 2013, is one of the most anticipated art events in the country.

Related video: