What to expect from Art Fair Philippines 2022

"Bugtong-Bugtong" by Arô Soriano. Handout

MANILA -- Art Fair Philippines is set to hold a hybrid event this year.

The event will run from March 23 until April 1 and will feature 46 exhibitors from the Philippines and abroad. Exhibitions will be held at Ayala Triangle Gardens and in gallery venues, as well as the Art Fair Philippines website.

Part of the lineup for Art Fair Philippines 2022 are 1335Mabini, Altro Mondo Gallery, Art Cube Gallery, Art Elaan, Art For Space, Art Underground, Art Verite Gallery, Artery Art Space, Avellana Art Gallery, Boston Art Gallery, CANVAS, District Gallery, Eskinita Gallery, Galerie Roberto, Galerie Stephanie, Grounded Holistic Arts and Culture Studio, J Studio, and Kaida Contemporary.

Also joining the hybrid art fair are León Gallery, Luzviminda, Modeka, MONO8 Gallery, Paseo Art Gallery, Pinaglabanan X, Qube Gallery, Salcedo Private View, Secret Fresh, Silverlens, Strange Fruit, The Crucible Gallery, Tin-aw, The Metro Gallery, White Walls Gallery, and Ysobel Art Gallery.

Featured international galleries, meanwhile, include Art Agenda (Singapore/Jakarta), Gajah Gallery (Singapore/Yogyakarta), Mayoral (Paris/Barcelona), Yavuz Gallery (Singapore/Sydney), Gallery Kogure (Tokyo), and YOD Gallery (Osaka), and the NFT galleries A/terhen and Cyber Baat.

Several art groups from the country's three main island clusters will also comprise the Regional Focus section: Ibagiw Art Fest x Gallery 2600 (Luzon), VIVA ExCon Dasun Bacolod x Orange Project (Visayas), Langgikit x Museo De Oro x Art Portal Gallery (Mindanao), and Lawig-diwa x Gallery Down South (Mindanao).

FIRST PHYSICAL EXHIBITION SINCE 2020

Art Fair Philippines is working with art consultant Norman Crisologo and exhibition designer Ed Lacson for its first physical exhibition since 2020.

Visitors can expect art installations at the Ayala Tower One Fountain Area for the Projects section, which includes works by the late Arô Soriano and noted social realist Nune Alvarado, as well as new commissions from Bjorn Calleja, Johanna Helmuth, Ryan Jara, Doktor Karayom, Tyang Karyel, Aze Ong, Wyndelle Remonde.

Also in this section is Melvin Guirhem, the 2022 recipient of the Karen H. Montinola Selection, and an inflatable sculpture of Russian artist Sasha Frolova.

Tyang Karyel. Handout

Art Fair Philippines' physical exhibit will also have a Photo section curated by Neal Oshima, Michael Salientes, Mark Nicdao, and Gio Panlilio, with the theme "Tattoos, Ternos, and Couture, A Celebration of Philippine Fashion Photography."

A Film section, on the other hand, will feature works by New York-based new media artist Jeremy Couillard, including his new film "There Is No Up Or Down, Only Attraction."

Meanwhile, the Residencies section will showcase the works of the following artists: Derek Tumala for Manila Observatory, Hannah Nantes for Linangan Art Residency, Jao San Pedro for Emerging Islands, Alwin Reamillo for Orange Project, and Faye Abantao for Butanding Barrio.

AUGMENTED REALITY ART TRAIL

An interactive augmented reality (AR) art trail will be available to visitors of the Art Fair Philippines physical exhibition at Ayala Triangle Gardens.

Named after Leeroy New's artwork "Aparisyon" (Apparition), the trail brings to life sculptures that the artist created from discarded plastic bottles during the pandemic.

"Aparisyon" AR art trail. Handout

The Daata AR app-curated offering will also feature works by author Eliza Victoria. On top of this, the digital platform will present art by Jeremy Couillard, Eva Papamargariti, Elliot Dodd, Tuomas Laitinen, Keiken, Aaajiao, and Florian Meisenberg.

Another feature in this year's Art Fair Philippines is Talks, a series of online discussions about art to be held on the event's website. Topics include art collecting, NFTs, and more detailed discussions on Art Fair Philippines' photo exhibits.

Organizers have also collaborated with J Studio and ceramicist Pablo Capati for pottery demos, with virtual tours also in the pipeline.