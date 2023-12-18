White Castle picks heavily tattooed model as calendar girl

Liquor company makes a bold statement with full body tattooed Angelie 'Pench' Andanar as its calendar girl

MANILA -- Challenging traditional beauty norms, White Castle Whiskey recently named Angelie “Pench” Andanar as its new calendar girl. The liquor company said this announcement marks a significant shift in the portrayal of beauty, where tattoos have often been viewed with skepticism.

With 1 million followers on Facebook, Andanar wrote: “Grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Thank you, Lord. My name is Pench, your calendar girl.”

Her supporters and friends congratulated her, saying it is about time to shine a spotlight on women who don’t fit the mold.

The brand also highlighted their move to end tattoo discrimination in the Philippines.

Defying the typical calendar girl stereotype, Andanar is a freelance model and single mother from Pampanga. Her detailed and extensive body tattoos set her apart, making her a symbol of edgy beauty and self-expression.

Her advocacy against tattoo discrimination in the Philippines is a significant part of her identity. Her body tattoos are not just adornments; they are a statement of her individuality and a challenge to societal norms.

For Andanar, this move acknowledges tattoos as a form of beauty and also celebrates the stories and experiences they represent.

The 36-year old calendar girl kicked off her modeling career in 2006 and gained notable recognition as FHM Philippines' Girlfriend of rhe Month in May 2010. Her unique combination of an angelic face and bold tattoos has established her as a prominent influencer in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Her resilience and dedication to her craft are as remarkable as her advocacy against tattoo discrimination in the Philippines.

Andanar's influence extends to Alua, a platform where she shares exclusive content with her audience. With over 242 photos and 19 videos, she offers an insider’s view into her life and style, further solidifying her status as a role model and a voice for self-expression.

Andanar thanked the company for advocating for women and celebrating every shape, color, and age.

The brand has been an outlet for inclusivity since 2020. Their past calendar girls include Ria Atayde (who promotes body positivity) and Sassa Gurl (who represents the LGBTQIA+ community).