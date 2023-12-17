Comics fans flock to Super Manila Event 2023

Comic enthusiasts flock to Circuit Makati for the Super Manila Event on December 17, 2023. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Comic enthusiasts nationwide united at Circuit Makati for the Super Manila Event, a convention featuring acclaimed local artists who have made their mark doing covers for Marvel and DC Comics.

Super Manila Event, hosted by Next Comic Art and Filbar’s, returned after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Artists from Indonesia and Malaysia were also present at the 3-day comic celebration.

Voltes 5 director Akihiro Kanayama and Hidetoshi Omori of Mobile Suit Gundam 1 were also present in the event, with fans having a chance for a meet and greet on site.

Pol Medina, the creator of iconic local comic strip Pugad Baboy, was among the featured artists in the event.

Since its debut in 1988, his comic strips have captivated audiences for over three decades, remaining a source of entertainment for fans of all ages.