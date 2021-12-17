MANILA -- Catriona Gray took to social media on Friday to mark the third anniversary of her Miss Universe win.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder said she is proud to "have represented and brought pride to my country."

"Crazy to think that three years ago today, my dreams came true," she said.

Gray admitted that her life has become "a rollercoaster" years after her reign. She said that just like most people, she felt like she has "lost time" with loved ones, with some plans "cancelled" and dreams "delayed."

Nevertheless, she encouraged her fans and followers to keep on pursuing their goals, saying that these will come true "in God's perfect time."

"Collectively, we have faced adversities and challenges. But I want to encourage you. Behind every hindrance is an opportunity. Behind every closed door, is one that is set aside, just for you, waiting to be opened. Behind every perceived denial, is a redirection," Gray said.

"Please, just never, ever give up in the pursuit of your purpose," she added.

Gray is the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

She first represented the country in Miss World 2016, where she finished in the Top 5.

