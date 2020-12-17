UST’s Paskuhan festivities go online amid pandemic

The University of Santo Tomas campus in Manila illuminated with Christmas lights even as the school’s annual Paskuhan festivities shift online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of UST Facilities Management Office Director Fr. Dexter Austria

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) annual Christmas festivities will be held online this year as mass gatherings remain banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All activities for UST’s Paskuhan 2020 will be streamed on the school’s official Facebook page, student publication the Varsitarian reported, citing a memorandum from university secretary general Fr. Jesus Miranda.

A Paskuhan Mass will be celebrated at the Santisimo Rosario Parish inside the UST campus at 5 p.m. this Thursday, based on the memorandum.

The 409-year-old Catholic university will also hold a “Concert for a Cause” Friday night, featuring pre-recorded performances, according to the Varsitarian.

A Christmas tree lit up inside the UST campus in Manila. Photo courtesy of UST Facilities Management Office Director Fr. Dexter Austria

On Wednesday night, UST also lit up its Christmas tree and other ornaments inside the 21.5-hectare campus. This was followed by a Christmas concert that was streamed online.

UST opens its campus annually for Paskuhan, which counts among its activities a concert and pyro-musical display. The event draws hundreds of thousands of Thomasians and guests.

This year, the University of the Philippines also cancelled the annual Lantern Parade of its Diliman campus due to COVID-19, which has infected over 452,000 in the country.

