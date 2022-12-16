MANILA – Kapamilya actress and entrepreneur Shaina Magdayao has been hitting milestones one after another as she not only celebrated her 25th year with Star Magic but also expanded her business earlier than she expected.

Magdayao could not believe that her lifestyle brand Organized Chicas, which was born just almost two years ago, now has a strong client base that prompted to expand the business early.

According to her, she initially thought it would take them three years before offering more than bags.

“We’ve growing rapidly. 'Pag nag-uusap kami na kapag 3 years old na yung company at saka tayo magkakaroon ng footwear. Ah baka pag fifth year magkakaroon na tayo ng accessories, ng damit. Pero lahat 'yung nangyari in span of two years,” Magdayao said.

“So lahat kami nao-overwhelm in a good way. Kami 'yung naghahabol sa demand ng clients.”

Organized Chicas is now launching new colors and pieces for the holiday season, aptly called “Colore Collection,” following the success of their flagship product, the classic canvas totes.

The new items add more exciting hues to their locally sourced and made bags on top of the original Organized Chicas tones of white, black, and army green.

Along with that, the women-led brand also introduced a dainty set of bag styles under the “Frill Collection” to match the different personalities and preferences of their clients.

“They were happy that our products were not only practical but also sustainable. I think that’s the reason why some of our clients started collecting our items. Because of that, there came questions about new styles or new colors. As a new brand, we take this feedback to heart and that is why we started infusing colors,” she explained.

Magdayao said they are now offering clothes, footwear, and accessories because of the clamor from their clients.

She also took pride in locally sourcing their materials and supporting Filipino craftsmanship while selling the products at a reasonable rate.

Their clothes are made in Pampanga while their bags and shoes came from Bulacan and Marikina, respectively.

“I really believe we had good intentions kaya talagang we felt very supported by the community. Ito na nga ngayon we are turning two this February. 'Yung brand na dapat pang pandemic lang naging isang na talaga siyang brand,” she explained.

Organized Chicas is boasting their sustainability and practicality on top of its durability that have become their selling points.

“Nagsimula siya sa sustainability na gusto namin and 'yung advocacy namin na makatulong. From there, 'yung practicality na hindi kailangan mahal for it to be durable,” Magdayao said.

“Filipino craftsmanship 'yan talaga gusto naming imparating sa aming clients na it doesn’t have to be expensive, it doesn’t have to be imported para makita 'yung quality niya,” she continued.

Magdayao is eyeing to expand their business overseas as they look for a shipping company that will offer cheaper fees.

She admitted that there are international inquiries already but the shipping fee turned out to be much more expensive than their products.

Magdayao was just recently awarded with loyalty award by the talent agency Star Magic as she she remained part of it for 25 years already.



