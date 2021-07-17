Need to get organized in style? Shaina's new lifestyle brand is here to help

Shaina Magdayao recently launched The Organized Chicas, a lifestyle brand which so far includes bags and clothing items. Instagram: @organizedchicas

A self-confessed “control freak” when it comes to her belongings, Shaina Magdayao is all too familiar with the frustration of being disorganized, so much so she’s made a business out of addressing that precisely.

The Organized Chicas is a joint venture between Magdayao and her long-time friend Niki Medina which sprouted as an idea in mid-2020, when the actress was called in for the first cycle of lock-in filming for her series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“We had to enter the bubble, and I had to make sure that my things were organized. I had to make sure my things were labeled,” Magdayao told ABS-CBN News.

“My bags were labeled with my initials ‘SGM’ just to make sure walang mawawala, because we weren’t allowed plus-ones, mga assistants. They were very strict with the people inside the bubble due to the virus.”

Having customized a set of bags during that quarantine period, Magdayao came by an epiphany which she immediately shared with Medina: “Ba’t ‘di na lang natin gawing business ‘to?”

By February 2021, The Organized Chicas had its first batch of canvas bags, which the duo sold via Instagram. Five months later, in July, they have since expanded to include more designs and sizes, as well as clothing items.

“We are now turning into a lifestyle brand,” Magdayao said.

Magdayao described The Organized Chicas as an “extension of who I really am,” with its range of products reflecting her being “OC” (obsessive-compulsive), and her preference for classic over hip.

“After so many years in the industry, I already know I’m not a trendy person. Trends come and go, so I look for classic pieces with good quality,” she said.

Magdayao took particular pride in the brand’s advocacy of locally sourcing and designing its products, and its environment-conscious manufacturing.

“One of our intentions with this brand is to be able to help other people in the midst of the pandemic, give them jobs. And who knows — if we get to involve into a bigger brand — we’ll be giving more opportunities to Filipinos. It has to be bigger than you, and it has to serve a purpose,” she said.

Waxing optimistic about the growth of The Organized Chicas, Magdayao said she is hoping to expand further its offerings, to cover home items and more aspects of daily living.

While Magdayao escalated, so to speak, her “OC” side by making it a brand, she is admittedly in the process of learning to be less “organized” when it comes to her personal life.

“I used to be a control freak. Now, I’ve just learned to let go and be in the present moment. There’s really no use in holding on to the past, and worrying so much about the future. I work on that still,” she said.

“And so I don’t take things for granted anymore, I don’t take people for granted anymore. If you’re two steps ahead, or your five steps ahead, paano naman ‘yung mga taong kasama mo in this season of your life?”

What has served Magdayao well, in terms of being organized in personal life, is being able to “filter” genuine connections from those that are not.

“Now I really just want to appreciate every single person who’s in my life. I don’t have much anymore, because I’ve filtered well, but I have quality people in my life. And that brings me so much joy and peace, to have people who I can depend on and trust,” she said.