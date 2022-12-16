Christmas 2022: Holiday outfits, cool gifts, and more

MANILA -- Here are some nice gifts you can give to your loved ones or to yourself, from holiday outfits to new gadgets.

HONOR GADGETS

Smart device provider Honor has come up with a gift list for the holidays, featuring gadgets that suit different needs and preferences.

The 70 5G is recommended for those who love doing video content, with its Sony IMX800 Super Sensing Dual Main Camera with Solo Cut Mode. It is priced at P26,990.

The Magic4 Pro (P52,990), on the other hand, is for photo enthusiasts with its 50 MP Wide camera with a customized 7P Lens, a 50 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 64 MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, Flicker Sensor, and an additional brand new custom-made image processor.

Those who are into fitness and wellness can check out the Watch GS 3 or Band 6. The former supports more than 100 workout modes, while the latter has 95.



Meanwhile, those who are fond of binge-watching shows and movies can get the Pad 8 (P17,990), with its eight-speaker stereo surround sound for a better listening experience.

KIEHL'S GIFT SETS

Get a skin care basket for yourself or your loved ones with Kiehl's holiday sets, which features a curated selection of products.

These include a Hydration Starter Kit (P1,785), Men's Groom on the Go (P2,380), Cleanser + Toner Duo (P3,400), and Anti-Aging Essentials (P7,390).

More details are available on Kiehl's website and pages on Facebook and Lazada.

LOVE, BONITO'S FESTIVE COLLECTION

Womenswear brand Love, Bonito has unveiled its 80-piece Festive Collection just in time for the holidays.

It features curated looks from the brand's Singaporean co-founder, Rachel Lim, as well as actress Sofia Andres, TV host Grace Chan, and "Bling Empire" star Kelly Mi Li.

Customers can choose from dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and rompers in different styles and colors.

Love, Bonito is also running a global 12 Days of Christmas giveaway on its Instagram account, where participants stand to win prizes such as apparel and products from brand partners.

The Festive Collection is available at the Love, Bonito website, with the brand set to have a pop-up store at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium from December 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MARKS & SPENCER'S CHRISTMAS FAMILY PAJAMAS

Marks & Spencer is inviting families to make lounging at home a joyous activity with its selection of Christmas pajamas.

The new collection features pajamas made of cotton or fleece, with fun prints and patterns.

These are available in Marks & Spencer stores and online via the brand's website and Viber Community.

OGAWA'S HOLIDAY OFFERINGS

Ogawa's gift list this holiday season includes its best selection of wellness and relaxation products.

These include the NEO Rev, which has six types of massage techniques; the Master Drive Plus 5 Elements Special Edition, which incorporates traditional Chinese medicine concepts; the Studio Spin Bike for those getting into indoor cycling; the Mobile Cozmic Premium Massage Seat for massages on the go; and Tapping Foottee, with three professional foot reflexology programs and three massage techniques.

Ogawa is offering markdowns and 0% installment for in-store purchases using select credit cards, as well as in-store deals.

PCX160 BY HONDA

Whether you've been naughty or nice, the Honda PCX160 is a ride that promises to be worth the splurge this holiday season.

The PCX160 boasts 11.8kW at 8,500 rpm but runs at 45.1 KM/L fuel consumption, with an 8-liter fuel capacity for longer journeys.

It has a revamped wheel design with bigger tubeless tires, as well as a new and wider digital meter panel.

More details are available on the Honda Philippines website and Facebook page.

PENSHOPPE'S HOLIDAY EDIT COLLECTION

Penshoppe has dropped its Holiday Edit collection which are ideal for parties and events lined up this Christmas.

These include dainty dresses, statement tops, denim bottoms, and heeled sandals, among others.

The new products are available online and in select Penshoppe stores.