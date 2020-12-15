WATCH: Kitchie Nadal gives a tour of their apartment in Spain

MANILA -- Singer Kitchie Nadal gave her fans a glimpse of their family's apartment in Madrid, Spain in her latest vlog.

Anna Katrina in real life, Nadal married her husband, Spanish NGO worker Carlos López, on February 26, 2015.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the video, Nadal showed their living room, including their Christmas tree, which she decorated with photos of their family and loved ones.

"Itong Chritmas tree kaka-set up lang namin at nilagyan namin siya ng photos ng family namin abroad, 'yung mga hindi namin masyadong nakikita from the US, the Philippines and Australia," the "Same Ground" hitmaker said.



Nadal also showed some presents, including a guitar from Kuh Ledesma's daughter Isabella.

She also showed her work station and kitchen.

"Dati hindi kami masyadong kumakain ng rice. Tapos si Carlos, siya na 'yung naghahanap ng kanin, ganun ako ka-influential. Dito sa Spain na ako natutunang magluto," she added.

Nadal also showed the bedrooms, her husband's work and exercise areas, and even their laundry area.

"Kung mapapansin niyo wala kami masyadong gamit, kasi parehas kami ni Carlos na minimalist. Gusto lang namin ng konting bagay sa bahay. Hindi kami basta-basta bumibili. Talagang pinag-iisipan naming maigi kung ito ba ay kailangan sa bahay ito o hindi. Kasi ayaw naming mag-accumulate ng gamit. Kaya pati pagbili ng gamit super ingat na ingat kami," Nadal said.

"Parehas kami ni Carlos na nagtatrabaho sa bahay, so kapag ang bahay ay cluttered, parehas kaming hindi maka-work at makapag-concentrate. So it's important for us to have space and to be able to organize the house easily, especially mayroon kaming three-year-old son," Nadal said.

Aside from an apartment tour, Nadal also showed their neighborhood and performed "O Holy Night" with her friend.

Related video: