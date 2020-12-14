‘Family is everything’: Pacquiaos share tender moment on Michael’s 19th birthday

MANILA — Boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao and his family shared a tender moment over the weekend, as one of his children celebrated his birthday.

Michael, Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao’s second child, turned 19 on December 12.

On Instagram, the aspiring rapper’s parents shared photos of their celebration at home.

“You are loved!” Jinkee told Michael in her caption of their family picture, showing Manny and their other sons Jimuel and Israel.

The photo appears to have been taken at the Pacquiaos’ Manila home. Manny and Jinkee two daughters, Princess and Queenie, were in General Santos City at the time.

In his birthday greeting for Michael, Manny shared a photo of them where he is seen carrying his son.

“Making my son a priority today,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, family is everything. Always a proud dad here. Happy Birthday @pacquiao.michael.”

Michael made headlines in August when he released his own rap composition, titled “Hate,” saying he intends to seriously pursue a career in music.