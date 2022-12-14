Screengrab from Potato Corner England's Facebook page

Filipino brand Potato Corner continues to expand internationally with the opening of its first branch in London.

Known for serving flavored fries, Potato Corner recently launched its store at the Medz Corner Food Court at Kensington High Street.

It carries all of the brand's classic flavors -- cheese, sour cream, barbecue, and chili barbecue -- in four sizes.

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Aside from the Philippines and London, Potato Corner also has branches in the United States, Canada, Panama, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Singapore, according to its website.

