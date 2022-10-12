Potato Corner is popular due to its variety of flavored french fries. Photo: Potato Corner, Facebook Page

MANILA - Potato Corner opened new stores in Thailand, Singapore and Cambodia in September in a bid to expand its Southeast Asia and global footprint, its operator Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc said on Wednesday.

The 3 new stores brought its total network to 1,300 globally, Shakey's Pizza Asia told the stock exchange.

The new stores are located in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand, Lucky Plaza in Singapore and Chip Mong 271 Mega Mall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the company said.

“It’s a good brand that attracts not just Filipinos but also the locals in Singapore. It’s smart – flavored fries on the go – and streamlined. Potato Corner synergizes very well with the other brands in our food court like Shakey’s,” Shakey's franchisee in Singapore Wong Minying said during the opening.

Potato Corner has 14 stores in Singapore, the company said. More stores are set to open in Southeast Asia this quarter, Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures said.

“Apart from providing fun and flavorful moments to our guests, PC’s purpose revolves around creating opportunities for small and micro-entrepreneurs both locally and abroad," PIZZA President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente Gregorio said.

"To date, we have the honor of supporting over 600 franchisees all over the world. As we grow PC, so does their business and source of livelihood," he added.

Potato Corner, known for its flavored french fries, has been operating under Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures since March 2022.

