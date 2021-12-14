Food shorts: New food hall, delivery promos, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BISTRO GROUP OPENS MY SOUTH HALL

Handout

The Bistro Group recently opened My South Hall, featuring the company's restaurant brands as well as new concepts and innovations.

Customers can enjoy their favorite dishes from Modern Shanghai, Fish & Co., El Pollo Loco, Bulgogi Brothers and the Bistro Group of Restaurant’s new concepts and innovations like Fresh Co.

My South Hall is located on the ground floor of Conrad S’Maison at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

CHATIME'S CHOCO MALTY OVERLOAD

Handout

Chatime is offering a new drink, on top of the launch of its branch at Shell Mobility Station at Acienda Silang in Cavite.

The Choco Malty Milk Tea promises to take customers back to their childhood of drinking Ovaltine and its malty chocolatey goodness.

Those visiting the new branch can also enjoy Chatime's best-sellers such as Pearl Milk Tea, Matcha Red Bean, Taro Milk Tea, Cream Cheese Choco Hazelnut, as well as fruity teas and refreshers.

FOODPANDA'S 12 DAYS OF GIVEAWAYS

Foodpanda promises more savings with its 12 Days of Giveaways this holiday season.

Users can enjoy the following dining and shopping deals with Foodpanda, along with extra privileges that come with a Pandapro membership:

December 14: Key in the MERRYSWELDO voucher and get P100 off on purchases worth P499 on Foodpanda restaurant orders. Pandapro subscribers can avail 40% on orders (max discount of P149) from top food brands such as Yellow Cab, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut, and more, with no minimum purchase required

December 15: Get 50% off on top pick-up brands, with a maximum discount of P150 on orders above P300. Pandapro subscibers get a maximum discount of P200.

December 16: Flowerstore offers a 30% discount code (capped at P250) that is valid until December 26 using the Voucher Code PANDAXMAS30.

December 17: Pandamart will be offering deals up to 50% off on premium Christmas items such as pork belly, grapes, Jose Cuervo, diapers, and more. Pandapro 12-month subscribers who signed up before December 1 get an extra perk with P100 off their Pandamart and Shops purchases through an exclusive direct-to-wallet voucher.

December 18: Enjoy Jingle Deals of 30% off on purchases from Pan de Manila and Shell Select, along with discounts from multiple shops from Foodpanda. Pandapro members get extra 20% off from other shops like Candy Corner, ODD Store, Three Guys Deli and more (MOV P399).

December 19: Foodpanda customers can enjoy a leisurely weekend meal with the JINGLESUNDAY voucher that offers P99 off on food orders (minimum order of P450) from multiple restaurants. Pandapro subscribers may avail 40% off (capped at P149) on top restaurants like Yellow Cab, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut, and more.

December 20: Get 50% off on orders from top pick-up brands, with a maximum discount of P150, and minimum order of P300. Pandapro 12-month subscribers who signed up before December 1 also get the extra perk of a P100 off voucher sent to their wallets for food delivery/pickup orders.

December 21: All pandapro subscribers can start their fitness journey with a 5-Day Free Pass at participating Anytime Fitness Branches nationwide. They need to present the e-voucher code at the Anytime Fitness branch that is redeemable until December 2021.

December 22: Get a discount from Waltermart with a flash sale of 25% off from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Pandapro subscribers also get exclusive perks of 20% off on their shops purchases from Nowhits Store, Candy Corner, King’s Quality Foods, ODD Store, and Three Guys Deli for the day.

December 23: Pandamart will be offering deals up to 50% off on Del Monte Fruit Cocktail, Angus ribeye steak, Emperador Light, and many more. A Pandapro-exclusive perk gives 10% off on purchases from Pandamart.

December 24: Use the PANDAEVE voucher for P150 off for a minimum order of P599. Pandapros can avail of an extra 40% off (capped at P149) on delivery deals from top food brands like Yellow Cab, Chili's, Krispy Kreme, Dencio's, Goldilocks, Pizza Hut, and more.

December 25: Get 50% off on pick-up orders through the app with minimum spend of P300. Discount cap is at P150 for regular users and P200 for Pandapro subscribers.

JOHNNIE WALKER FEATURES JAMES REID

Handout

This holiday season, Johnnie Walker is inviting the public to raise a glass to those who have played a part in your progress with its emotive film featuring actor, artist, and music producer James Reid.

In the quick flick released early in the month of Christmas, the actor-turned-musician celebrates those who have been present throughout his milestones by gifting them with a bottle of Johnnie Walker.

In the video, Reid talks about how he chose to defy expectations as he pursued his passion for music with his singing career and label Careless Music.

The short film is part of the 200-year old liquor brand’s campaign to celebrate the festive season. On December 17, Johnnie Walker will be premiering a 45-minute YouTube live performance featuring Reid, She’s Only Sixteen, and Loner. Viewers may catch this concert exclusively at the Johnnie Walker YouTube Page.

In keeping with the Season of Giving, Johnnie Walker has also partnered with various bars to give back to bar staff. Twenty percent of proceeds from orders of limited edition bespoke Johnnie Walker Highballs will be donated to the staff of the 17 participating bars, including Tablo, Las Flores, and Rambla. More details about the product and the participating bars are available on Johnnie Walker Philippines' Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker is also offering Festive Gift Packs featuring Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label Reserve, and 18 Year Old. Each pack comes with a free gift and is available for a limited time only in all leading supermarkets nationwide and in Lazada and Shopee.