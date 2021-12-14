MANILA -- Check out some of these holiday offers by hotels, from gift hampers to staycations.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

City of Dreams Manila is offering holiday menus at two of its restaurants, Crystal Dragon and Nobu Manila, this Christmas season.

Guests can look forward to Crystal Dragon's five-course Festive Season Set Menu showcasing Cantonese and regional Chinese specialties. It is available from December 20 to January 1 for lunch and dinner at P3,600++ per person.

Nobu Manila, apart from its famed Sunday Brunch exclusively available for the month of December, highlights Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's new-style Japanese cuisine in its six-course Christmas and New Year Omakase menus. Infused with Japanese-Peruvian flavors, the globally popular restaurant’s holiday Omakase menus are available for P5,600++ per person on December 24 to 25 and December 31 to January 1, respectively.

On the other hand, Café Society highlights holiday traditions with an array of decadent treats and celebratory gift ideas, available until December 31. These include handcrafted chocolate Santa Claus confections, chocolates in Christmas tree-designed boxes, and other fancy chocolate creations.

Holiday cakes, breads, cookies, and pastries that evoke the flavors of the season such as gingerbread towers, gingerbread figures of boys and girls, apple-cinnamon glazed cake loaf, chocolate truffle loaf cake, almond babka bread (fluffy brioche dough), fruit mince and mini pies, and stollens (cake-like bread with its origin in Germany), are other unique offers.

Meanwhile, luxurious and relaxingly safe respites beckon at City of Dreams Manila’s three luxury hotels. Overnight rates start at P6,500++ at Hyatt Regency , P9,400 net at Nobu, and P16,400 net at Nuwa and include a complimentary set breakfast for two adults and two children below 12 years old, complimentary minibar items, a special welcome amenity, voucher for 20% discount at City of Dreams Manila’s operated restaurants and in-room dining, and 20% discount on applicable select spa services at Nobu Spa and Nüwa Spa. Booking and stay period is until December 30, and prior reservation is required.

CRIMSON HOTEL FILINVEST CITY

Sugar, spice, and everything nice is on the table with Crimson Alabang’s holiday promotions which feature a lavish spread of pastries, savory delights, and blissful blends.

Proceeds from this year’s Christmas promotions will be for the benefit of SOS Children’s Villages Philippines, a non-profit organization dedicated to reuniting abandoned children with their families or finding them a truly loving and caring home.

Baker J has produced an array of treats, including traditional delights like brioche, kouglof, fruitcake, and gingerbread biscuits, as well as divinely decadent chocolate truffles made in-house and chocolate Santas.

Customers can choose from three types of pre-selected gift boxes: L’esprit de Nöel (P1,650), De Fête (P1,900), and De Cadeaux (P3,000). They may also consider products from the Christmas Goodies menu which consists of a cookie assortment, Gingerbread Loaf, Cashew Praline Brioche, a selection of homemade jams, and a French deli gift set, with custom boxes also available.

On the other hand, Café Eight offers a grand home dining experience with its Christmas Home Indulgence selections. Choices include Western Favorites (either Beef Wellington or Salmon Coubillac as main dish), A Taste of Home (featuring local delicacies like Kilawing Tanigue and Slow-roasted Lechon Belly), A Taste of Prosperity (with Peking Duck and Slow-braised Beef with Daikon Radish), and It’s Christmas Thai (with zesty Tod Mun Goong, Deep-fried Whole Snapper with Garlic, and Sticky Rice with Mango).

Café Eight also offers Roast Carving selections good for a party of five, as well as Party Platters crafted for parties of four or eight.

Meanwhile, Firehouse Pizza presents a Holiday Surprise package, which includes sumptuous spread with a Firehouse Pizza, a Four-cheese Pizza, Calzone Salad, Lasagna Bolognese, and cheesecake for dessert.

For more information, visit Crimson Hotel Filinvest City's website and social media pages.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA

Discovery Primea is welcoming the yuletide season with a selection of gift recommendations, festive delicacies, and at-home celebrations.

The hotel's Christmas hampers are filled with gourmet items. Types include the Festive Hamper at P1,500 nett (three 30g jars of jams, dips and spreads, focaccia bread, soda crackers, and Discovery Primea’s signature cookies and pastry bars), the Holiday Hamper at P3,000 nett (which has additional assorted nuts, cheeses, and dried fruits), and the Yuletide Hamper at P5,500 nett (with an extensive collection of gourmet finds including assorted cold cuts and a bottle of premium red wine).

Discovery Primea also offers cookie jars at P750 nett, with flavors such as Chocolate Chip, World Peace, Oatmeal Raisin, Choco Peanut Butter, Classic Chocolate Crinkles, Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate, and Chocolate Espresso.

There are also holiday platters good for eight to 10 persons, with choices such as Cochinillo Asado, Lengua Sevillana, Callos a la Madrileña, and more.

For families staying in on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the Primea At Home kits offer spreads good for four to five persons priced at P5,000 nett.

For orders and inquiries, call (02) 7955-8888 or visit Discovery Primea's website and social media pages.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA

Edsa Shangri-La is offering staycation package in a Deluxe Room starting at P6,000++ per night which includes breakfast for two persons, guaranteed early check-in at 8 a.m., in-room wired Internet and Wi-Fi access, complimentary use of amenities, and Health Club access. This offer is available until December 31, 2021.

Customers can also delight in a selection of holiday indulgences from any of Edsa Shangri-La's restaurants, including a three-course set menu at the Lobby Lounge (P2,850 net per person), a five-course set menu at Senju (P2,895 net per person), a set menu by Summer Palace (rate starts at P12,320 net for four persons), and HEAT's buffet (rate starts at P2,850 net). All offers are available on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

An Afternoon Tea set is also available for the whole month of December at P1,450 net good for two persons.

Those who are planning an intimate gathering at home can try the hotel's Gourmet on the Move themed set menus starting at P4,800 net per set, with the Roast Turkey set at P5,800 net. All sets are good for five persons.

Edsa Shangri-La also has hampers filled with classics, sweet treats, gourmet goodies, and more, with rates starting at P2,000 net.

For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 8633-8888 or visit Edsa Shangri-La's website and social media pages.

GRAND HYATT MANILA

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON AT GRAND HYATT MANILA

Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes the Christmas season with a line-up of surprises, stays, feasts, and treats.

Customers who book a two-night holiday stay at Grand Hyatt Manila can get their third night for free, inclusive of complimentary breakfast for all registered guests, high-speed Wi-Fi, and access to the swimming pool, fitness center, and Illume spa. This offer is valid for stays until January 15, 2022.

The hotel's Grand Kitchen will serve a Christmas set menu available for Christmas Eve dinner, Noche Buena, and for lunch and dinner on Christmas day. The rate is at P3,800 net per person, which includes free-flow of chilled juices and iced tea. The New Year’s Eve dinner set menu is priced at P4,200 net per person.

Special menus are available on December 24, 25, and 31 in the hotel’s specialty restaurants. These include a 5-course dinner with a stunning view of the city at The Peak Grill starting at P5,000 net per person; a barbecue grill feast at the Pool House at P2,800 net per person for Christmas and P3,200 net on New Year’s Eve; and dinner set menus at The Cellar starting at PHP 2,500 net per person.

Diners can also feast at The Lounge while enjoying the view of the hotel’s grand Christmas tree. Set dinner is priced at P1,750 net per person. A festive afternoon tea is also available daily at The Lounge until December 31, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at P2,400 net for two persons.

They can also try No. 8 China House’s best-selling Peking duck and other seasonal Cantonese dishes on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1 at P10,880 net for lunch and P12,880 net for dinner, good for 4 persons.

Meanwhile, families can also enjoy a Grand Hyatt experience at home with the hotel’s culinary sets and savory dishes such as the traditional Christmas turkey, maple and cinnamon glazed ham, homemade dill cured salmon, roast mulwarra rib eye, and more, available until January 2, 2022 through the hotel’s Dine at Home.

Guests may also buy handcrafted holiday hampers with confectionery goodness such as Grand Hyatt Manila’s signature coffee and chocolate, Florentine and gingerbread cookies, Christmas fruitcake, wines, panettone, and more. Price starts at P5,000 net.

For inquiries or reservations, call (02) 8838-1234 or email manila.grand@hyatt.com.

NEW WORLD MAKATI

New World Makati Hotel invites family and friends alike to bask in a memorable holiday escape. The Joyful Stays package lets guests stay in a Residence Club Deluxe room with breakfast for two adults and two kids, early check-in at 8 a.m. and late check-out at 6 p.m. (except New Year’s Eve and Day), a gingerbread cookies decorating kit, Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Lounge for two adults, and a Christmas cocktail drink for each adult. An upgrade to the Director’s Suite is also available.

For those staying on New Year’s Eve, the room package has the same inclusions plus a 20% discount to the New Year’s Eve party that evening. The Joyful Stays package is P8,000 nett for a Residence Club Deluxe room and P12,000 nett for a Director’s Suite. Stay period is until January 9, 2022.

The hotel also has an all-you-can-eat feast at buffet outlet Café 1228, premium set menu and all-you-can-eat dim sum at renowned Chinese restaurant Jasmine, and a four-course dinner for a cause at The Glasshouse.

Those who would like to celebrate the holidays while staying at home can order the Holiday Set Platters To Go. Each set comes with a salad, entrée, and dessert and is ideal for a group of ten. Add-on items can also be ordered for an additional rate.

Meanwhile, The Shop offers freshly baked festive treats that come in holiday hamper sets or individual packaging. Club Epicure members get 10% off on all items from The Shop and a 48-hour lead time is required for each set of orders.

More details are available on New World Makati's website and social media pages.

NOVOTEL MANILA ARANETA CITY

Novotel Manila Araneta City is offering a Yuletide-themed Sunday brunch buffet at Food Exchange Manila for the whole month of December for P2,488 nett, with a fancier feast on Christmas Eve for the same rate. Also available is a Christmas Day breakfast at P1,500 nett.

The 6th Manila, on the other hand, invites guests to a festive Christmas Day Barbecue Buffet inclusive of 1 round of red, white, or sparkling wine for P1,888 nett.

Novotel Manila also has hampers filled with assorted holiday treats such as assorted cold cuts, queso de bola, 500 grams of lechon porchetta, and a bottle of red wine. Each is priced at P3,500 nett.

For those celebrating at home, they can order Novotel Manila's Christmas feast good for four to five people. It includes a choice of 2 salads or appetizers, 2 hot entrees, 1 rice or pasta, and 2 desserts. Feast-in-a-box at-home is available on December 24, 25 and 31, 2021 for P3,990 nett per set. The hotel also has Holiday Bento sets at P495 nett.

Until December 23, Novotel Manila favorites such as Banana Bread, Fruit Pound Cake, Gingerbread Cookies, Pork Belly Lechon, and Roasted Chicken are available at a booth at the Gateway Activity Center during mall hours.

More details are available on the hotel's website and social media pages.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

The Peninsula Manila is offering the Pen Days of Christmas room package, which includes complimentary daily breakfast for two adults and two children ages six to 12 at The Lobby.

Rate starts at P6,500 for a Deluxe Room (inclusive of taxes).

For inquiries, call (02) 8887-2888 extension 6630, email ReservationPMN@peninsula.com, or visit The Peninsula Manila's website and social media pages.

SHERATON MANILA

Sheraton Manila is offering Christmas hampers in wooden crates in time for the holidays. These include S Kitchen’s Festive Hamper at P4,700, with the option to add vouchers food and spa vouchers, or upgrade to Champagne Duval Leroy for P7,000.

Oori has the Premium Beef Set for P6,600, inclusive of Wagyu Rib Eye 5+, LA Galbi Beef Short Ribs, Oori’s homemade Ssamjang (soybean sauce) and Yangpa Jjangachi (onion pickle), and a bottle of Bokbunja (Korean Raspberry Wine).

Sheraton Manila also offers sets for 10-12 persons inclusive of mixed green salad, sides, and dessert. Customers can choose from Leg of Ham (P6,960), Roasted Turkey (P7,800), Cochnillo (P10,800), and Slow Roast Ribeye (P12,000).

They can also have a Korean-inspired feast with Oori’s Festive Sets for eight to 10 persons with Roasted Australian Beef Rump (P10,800) or Roasted Spanish Pork Belly (P8,400). All sets include Yachae Japchae, Yachae Jorim, Stir-Fried Fish Cake, Homemade Cabbage Kimchi, Homemade Onion Pickle, Homemade Soy bean sauce, and Sweet Bean White Chocolate Peppermint Cake.

More details are available on Sheraton Manila's website and social media pages.