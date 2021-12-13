Beatrice Gomez joins Miss Universe Top 5

Philippines takes the final spot in the Top 5! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/uaSaNVnimE — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

(UPDATED) Beatrice Gomez is a step closer to winning the Miss Universe crown as she enters the Top 5 of the 70th edition of the pageant in Eilat, Israel.

She is set to take part in a question and answer round, which will narrow down the candidates to three.

The rest of the Top 5 include representatives from India, South Africa, Paraguay, and Colombia.

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. Menahem Kahana, AFP

It was in 2018 when the Philippines last made it to the Top 5 of Miss Universe. Catriona Gray went on to win the country's fourth crown after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.

