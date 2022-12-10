Justine Felizarta is Miss Tourism World 2022 first runner up

MANILA -- The Philippines' Justine Felizarta was named first runner up in the Miss Tourism World 2022 pageant held in Vietnam Saturday.

Felizarta fell short of the title as the Japanese bet claimed the top spot in the competition. Meanwhile, Vietnam placed second runner up.

Rounding up the finalists were Russia (3rd runner up) and Nigeria (4th runner up).

Felizarta was proclaimed one of the winners of this year's Miss World Philippines competition. She was crowned Miss World Philippines Tourism, with Gwendolyne Fourniol getting the top title.

Full story to follow.

