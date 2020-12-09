Spiritual book publisher Sinag-tala to cease operations after 48 years

Facebook.com/Sinag-tala-Publishers-Inc

MANILA -- A local publisher and distributor of spiritual books is set to close after nearly five decades.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sinag-tala Publishers said it will shut down "in the next few months," and is giving discounts on local titles until January next year.

"As always, it is hard to bid adieu. After serving your needs for 48 years, we have decided to 'close our books' and will be shutting down our operations in the next few months," Sinag-tala said.

"We are grateful to all our patrons and everyone who had fully supported us in our mission -- in good as well as in bad times -- of giving light to those in the dark," it added.

"For the memories, we are giving a 20% discount on all purchases of locally published titles till January 2021. We encourage you to take advantage of this parting shot in the arm while supply lasts."

Sinag-tala joins many other establishments that have ceased operations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The publisher did not give further details about its closure.

Established in 1972, Sinag-tala is known for offering Bibles and catechisms, as well as books on the lives of saints, marriage and family life, and philosophy and ethics.

It also has a selection of children's books and guidebooks.

