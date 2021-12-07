San Francisco, SOMA Pilipinas host Christmas block party

Watch more on iWantTFC

San Francisco teamed up with the city's Filipino Cultural District, SOMA Pilipinas to host a Christmas block party.

Music came from a karaoke machine built onto a mobile tricycle art project called TNT Traysikel. "It’s a very historic area and there's always been Filipino families that have lived in these alleys in the south of market for over 100 years so it’s really important we celebrate," Rachel Lastimosa of SOMA Pilipinas says. The party also featured other treats like free hot chocolate, cider, and suman. It was capped off with carolers arriving in trolly cars.

The event was organized by the SOMA West Community Benefit District and the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

"We're trying to bring more events to the neighborhood that bring people together, and get them outside of their homes safely, be able to meet one another, and just build community," Erica Waltemade of the SOMA West Community Benefit District notes.

This is just the first of holiday celebrations happening in the city. On December 11, the annual Parol Lantern Festival will feature custom-made parols by various Filipino organizations, and traditional Filipino holiday treats.