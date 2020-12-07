Pia Wurtzbach named Woman of the Year by Dubai-based magazine

Pia Wurtzbach is in Dubai to receive her "Woman of the Year" award. Photos from @piawurtzbach on Instagram

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach has added another feather to her cap as she was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

The former Miss Universe personally attended the Xpedition Annual Gala Awards (XAGA) in Dubai to receive her award.

"Thank you for recognizing my efforts," she said in an Instagram post.

According to Wurtzbach, a total of 15 awards were given out at the event.

Another Filipino recipient was Now United member Bailey May, who was named Young Achiever of the Year.

Wurtzbach is the second Filipino to be proclaimed Woman of the Year by Xpedition.

For its first edition in September 2019, XAGA gave the award to then reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

