LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach appears on cover of LA magazine

MANILA -- Five years after winning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach's reign is far from over.

The beauty queen and actress has scored another international magazine cover stint, this time on the Los Angeles-based publication Now.

She is seen wearing sparkly outfits for the magazine's holiday issue.

Early this year, Wurtzbach had four covers with British Thoughts, a print and digital magazine in the United Kingdom.

British Thoughts also released a behind-the-scenes video of the former Miss Universe's shoot in New York before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, Wurtzbach has graced magazine covers in Vietnam and Malaysia, among others.

She was also featured on the pages of the New York-based luxury magazine The Hedonist last year.

