Geneva Cruz has advice for other single moms like her

MANILA — Actress Geneva Cruz recently shared how she has handled being a single mother for the past years.

In an interview with MomCenter, Cruz said she was glad that she got to spend time with her children when she was in the United States.

"May mga bagay na ginagawa ng isang nanay na hindi ko nagawa para sa anak, nagawa ko sa Amerika," she said.

Despite being on her own, Cruz said single parents should always come from a place of love when they talk about their former partners.

"Ako kasi, I believe mas maganda kung if you sit them down and sabihin mo sa kanila kung ano ‘yung nangyayari without saying anything bad about your partner," Cruz said.

Cruz said she learned to take care of herself which helped her to be more hands-on with her children.

"It’s also very important also na sabihin mo sa kanila na wala silang kasalanan. It should always come from a place of love," she added.

"Kailangan maalagaan natin ‘yung sarili natin para maalagaan natin ‘yung mga anak natin nang maayos. Part natin, sa pagiging babae to make sure na aware tayo sa mga hindi maganda sa atin kasi hindi naman po tayo perfect," she said.

"Minsan lang talaga, hindi ka perfect para sa tao na ‘yun. You can still be perfect for someone else na tatanggapin ka kung sino ka, ano ka nang buong-buo pati ang mga anak mo."

