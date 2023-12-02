Photo from Miss Universe Philippines organization's Instagram account.

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines will hold a homecoming parade for Michelle Dee this month, the organization announced on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the organization said that the event will be held on December 10, 4p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

"We are going to have special guests and fun activities for all of you-- it’s going to be a fiesta! So, come in your best Miss Universe looks, prepare your loudest cheers and banners, and be ready to wave the Philippine flag high!" they said.

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

