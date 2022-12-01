MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Alexa Ilacad admitted that she was hesitant at first to take on her role in the upcoming original Filipino musical "Walang Aray" with love team partner KD Estrada.

“Honestly, when we were in New York last August, we watched a lot of musicals, thanks to Direk Lauren (Dyogi). He introduced us to musicals. While we were watching, we were so inspired, so amazed. So, we said parang ang saya. It looked really hard but I think we would like to try," she said in an article published in ABS-CBN's Push.

“And then when we were offered 'Walang Aray,' I just wanted to say no. Not because I didn’t want to do it but because I was terrified. I still am terrified. Horrified. Because I’m not used to this. It’s totally different from acting. We have take twos. We don’t have to memorize 100 pages. We only have to memorize the scene that’s going to be taken. We don’t sing live and we have prompters if we need them. Pero this, ibang klase,” she added.

Despite her second thoughts, Ilacad thanked Star Magic for giving her the strength to take the role.

“I had no faith in myself. I was just fully doubting. I said I can’t do that, I can’t. Mapapahiya ako. Hindi ko kaya. But everyone from Star Magic really believed in me and said, ‘Kaya mo 'yan. Kayanin mo 'yan.’ And then I prayed and asked God for a sign. Because I want to do this but I’m scared to say yes because it’s a big responsibility," she said.

“So sabi ko kay Lord, ‘Lord, please give me a sign para makasagot na ako ng confirmation that I will join.’ And then I saw an Instagram post saying na, ‘If the only thing stopping you is fear, why don’t you get to know it?’ So I said okay, I think this is the sign. It’s time to challenge myself. The songs are not my genre as well and nanginginig talaga ako 'pag kumakanta ngayon kasi I’m scared,” she added.

Ilacad added that she gained more confidence after she started rehearsals.

“On my first day, I remember I was scared to sing the songs again kasi I kept complaining, ‘Ang taas po, hindi ko po kaya! Please change it.’ I kept complaining. And then after the first day when I went home sabi ni mommy, ‘Kumusta kayo? Puwede ka pa humindi.’ Sabi ko, ‘I love it! I loved it so much.’ It was so fun. I loved it," the actress said.

“And ngayon, 'pag wala ng practice, I get sad. I got sick recently and everyday I was texting my handler that I’m so sad, I’m not there. I felt so bad I’m not there. So it’s great. I love it (laughs). The learnings, hindi mapapantayan ng ibang experience," she added.

“I’ve been enjoying everything, working with these amazing people who inspire me every day that I am on this stage or watching on those chairs. So sabi ko, ‘This is the best decision that I made I think this year. I’m so happy.’ At wala na akong ibang bukang bibig sa bahay o sa labas kung 'di ito. Hanggang sa Star Magic Ball kinakanta namin dun. It has consumed my life. So I love it.”

"Walang Aray" will run at the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater Center from February 17 to May 14, 2023.

RELATED VIDEO: