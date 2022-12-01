PH bet Meiji Cruz wins Miss CosmoWorld 2022

Philippine representative Meiji Cruz has been crowned 2022 Miss Cosmoworld.

Cruz won the title during the coronation night held at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Her first and second runners-up were the representatives of Uzbekistan and Thailand, respectively.

Prior to joining Miss Cosmoworld, Cruz finished as second runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Bb. Pilipinas pageant, which also includes the likes of Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita and Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne.

Miss CosmoWorld is a pageant based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to its website, it aims to select women who are "independent and passionate about life and with good leadership quality."

The 18-year-old pageant is run by Malaysian celebrity and Miss Chinese Cosmos 2004 Carrie Lee.