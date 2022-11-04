MANILA -- A former runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas is set to compete on the global pageant stage.

On Friday, Bb. Pilipinas announced that Meiji Cruz will represent the country in Miss CosmoWorld 2022 in Malaysia. The date for the pageant's coronation night has yet to be announced.

"Good luck to you, Binibini Meiji!" it said in a Facebook post, which showed Cruz wearing the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2022 sash.

Cruz finished as second runner-up in the 2021 edition of the Bb. Pilipinas pageant, which also includes the likes of Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita and Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne.

Miss CosmoWorld is a pageant based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to its website, it aims to select women who are "independent and passionate about life and with good leadership quality."

The 18-year-old pageant is run by Malaysian celebrity and Miss Chinese Cosmos 2004 Carrie Lee.

