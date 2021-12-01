Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout Handout

Did you know that the Italian villa featured in the movie "House of Gucci" can be booked on Airbnb?

Villa Balbiano, one of the largest private residences on Lake Como, features six lavish suites and extravagant gardens recognized by the British Society of Garden Designers.

It also boasts of an outdoor swimming pool, a private pier, and a boathouse.

Villa Balbiano will be available to two guests for an overnight stay on March 30, 2022. The rate of 1,000 euros (around P56,991) includes a night in the master suite and access to amenities.

Booking will open on December 6 at 12 p.m. EST.

Based on the book of the same title by Sara Gay Forden, "House of Gucci" is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

It is inspired by the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion house Gucci.