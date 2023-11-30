Mali forever etched in keeper’s memory

MANILA – Visitors at the Manila Zoo, both old and new, have been used to Vishwa Ma’ali – or simply Mali to many Filipinos – as the park’s opening salvo.

For more than four decades, she calmly paced her enclosure, impressed visitors by raising her hind legs upon command or stretched her long trunk to reach for bananas being handed over by squealing children.



But this image will now be just part of Manila Zoo’s memory.



Now, those who enter Manila Zoo will notice that the enclosure to their right, once filled people, their giggles and awes, has a pale blue tarpaulin stretched from end to end -- a chilling reminder that the Philippines’ lone elephant is gone.

Mali died due to congestive heart failure aside from a myriad of other illnesses on November 28.



On November 29, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led a press conference to announce the findings of the necropsy following Mali’s death.

Standing on the sidelines was a man who, at one point, could not help but wipe his tears as the mayor described Mali as more than just an elephant, but a family member for everyone in Manila.



Two decades of bond



Noel Co had just graduated from high school when he volunteered for television personality Kim Atienza. It was Atienza who helped Co get a job as a casual employee at the Manila Zoo.



Co first tended to other animals before finally being assigned to handle a then two-decade old Mali.



“2002 doon na pina-handle sa akin si Mali. Dahil 'yung dati niyang keeper may edad na rin, gusto na rin nila palitan dahil may edad niya. Dahil lumalaki narin si Mali, nag-iiba rin ang ugali kasi,” he said.



(In 2002, that’s when they made me handle Mali. Because her previous keeper was getting old and Mali was also changing.)



Co said caring for an elephant is a gargantuan task, saying that trust plays an important role especially since elephants recognize and respect only those who take care of them.



While other keepers may treat Mali as nothing more than an animal, Co treated her like family. He patiently and passionately fed Mali, cleaned her enclosure, and monitored her throughout the day like his own child. He even gave her vitamins.



“Ginawa ko po 'yun halos five years, 10 years na tin-rain si Mali na maging malapit kaming dalawa. Kahit disgraya inabot ko hanggang makuha ko 'yung loob niya hanggang naging close kami.”



(I did that for five years. I trained her for 10 years and we became close. Even if I got into an accident, just to gain her trust. We eventually became close.)



World’s saddest elephant



Despite the care Co gave Mali for many years, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) described the gentle giant as the “world’s saddest animal.”



Being social animals, PETA long advocated that Mali be transferred to an elephant sanctuary in Thailand that’s capable of caring for elephants who grew up and lived in captivity.



Following Mali’s death, the group said retiring the animals in the zoo is needed now more than ever.



“Lahat na ng hayop diyan sa Manila Zoo, kung kaya pa natin sila bigyan ng mas maganandang buhay pagkatapos ng ilang taong pagbibigay ng entertainment sa visitors, sana bigyan naman natin sila ng pagkakataon hindi tulad ng nangyari kay Mali,” PETA spokesperson Jana Sevilla said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.



(All animals in Manila Zoo, if we can still give them a good live after years of providing entertainment to visitors, let’s give it to them. Let’s give them a chance unlike what happened to Mali.)



Sevilla explained that many zoos around the world “have closed their elephant enclosures” following studies showing that elephants do not do well in captivity.



Etched forever



Days following Mali’s death, Co is still struggling to come to terms with the reality that the next time he makes the rounds at the zoo, Mali’s enclosure will be silent and empty.





In a Facebook post, he expressed his grief over the death of what he calls as his “big family.”



“Maali, sobrang bigat nang nadadama ko pero nandito ka lang sa likod ko. Bitbit kita kaya hindi ka mawawala sa puso at isipan ko habang buhay,” he wrote.



(Maali, this is too heavy. But you are just here, on my back. I will always carry you that’s why you will always remain in my heart and mind. Forever.)



True enough, Mali will forever be etched in his mind and body through a tattoo that will long serve as a reminder that once upon a time, Co shared a special bond with a being that no ordinary person would even get close to.



Co had to wipe his tears as he verbalized the pain in his heart: “Sobrang sakit mawala ‘yung alaga ko. Hindi ko kaya. Naging pamlya na, buhay na,” he said.



(Losing Mali is too painful. It’s unbearable. She became my family, my life.)