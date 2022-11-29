Feng shui expert Marites Allen during the press conference in Taguig.

MANILA — A feng shui expert said Monday that 2023 will be a year of moving on.

In a press conference, feng shui practitioner Marites Allen explained that the current 20-year feng shui period is the so-called Period of 8, which started in February 2004 and ends in February 2024.

“We’re about to finish the Period of 8, so 2023, I would like to call the year of letting go,” she said.

According to Allen, 2023 would be the best time to trust your gut feeling and move on.

"If you feel that it's time for you to let go, then you try to move (on) because it's true. There are many things in life that we cannot change," Allen told reporters.

Allen noted that people tend to hold on to the idea of fate and destiny.

“Pinagtagpo ng tadhana pero hindi ibig sabihin na kayo. If you talk about relationships, there are a lot people who have been married and together and then after a while they move on,” she said, adding that her advice is to give it a try.

"I would follow you until the end of the earth but if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. Then that’s the time for you to move on. So 2023 is the year to move on and let go," she said.

The year 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit.

