MANILA - The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation showcases Asian excellence in art with its two-day "Bravo, Asia!" digital arts festival.

Day One of the virtual event kicked off Sunday, November 28, with exhibitions of different artistic works by Taiwanese choreographer Lin Hwai-Min, Filipino writer Nick Joaquin, and Indian musician T.M. Krishna. All three are Ramon Magsaysay awardees.

Lin Hwai Min's showcase was an exclusive dance performed by the Cloud Gate Dance Theater of Taiwan, which he choreographed. He received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1999 for “revitalizing the theatrical arts in Taiwan with modern dance that is at once eloquently universal and authentically Chinese.”

Next up was Nick Joaquin, whose showcase was a theatrical performance of an excerpt of his play "A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino". He was bestowed the Ramon Magsaysay award in 1994 for “exploring the mysteries of the Filipino body and soul in sixty inspired years as a writer.”

Finally, the event showcased an exclusive Karnatik music performance by Indian musician T.M. Krishna. Karnatik music is a type of music commonly associated with South India.

Krishna received his Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2016 for “his forceful commitment as artist and advocate to art’s power to heal India’s deep social divisions, breaking barriers of caste and class to unleash what music has to offer not just for some but for all.”

"Bravo, Asia!" plans to showcase the works of six Asian artists overall. The remaining three are Filipino writer Bienvenido Lumbera, Filipino singer Ryan Cayabyab, and Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

"Bravo, Asia!" has provided a two-day film screening of Kurosawa's seminal film 'Rashomon' via internet streaming service Vimeo.

Those interested can visit https://bravo.rmaward.asia/ for more details. The livestream of "Bravo, Asia!" Day Two on November 29th, 7 PM Manila time can also be watched on this website.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation says "Bravo, Asia!" aims to celebrate the region's heritage of creativity by holding a virtual festival that brings together Magsaysay Laureates who have distinguished themselves in the arts.

It comes ahead of the 63rd Ramon Magsaysay Award Virtual Presentation Ceremonies on Tuesday, November 30th.

The virtual event will be held 4:30 p.m. (Manila time), and can be watched on RMAF's Facebook page and YouTube channel.