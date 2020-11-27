Soft drink brand's 'weird' ad leaves Filipino netizens confused

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- "RC Cola" became a local trending topic on Twitter on Friday after the soft drink brand's latest advertisement went viral and left many Filipino netizens confused.

The commercial is oddly titled "Nyahahakbkxjbcjhishdishlsab@!!!! Basta RC Cola," and was released on the brand's social media pages this week.

It showed a boy confronting his mother as he wondered if he is adopted because he is always being teased at school.

His mother told him to not listen to what other people say, but things started to go bizarre as the boy removed his clothes and asked why he has four glasses attached to his back.

Bursting into tears, the mother felt the need to show her son the "truth" that they have long hidden from him, and proceeded to remove her head to reveal a soft drink bottle.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Many Filipino netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the ad, with most of them calling it "weird" and "creepy."

Commercial maker: How weird do you want the ad to be?

RC cola: Yes — earl is earl✨ • ʏᴘᵢ ²⁰²⁵ (@pureboyfanboiii) November 26, 2020

I like weird things but this new RC cola commercial is too disturbing and creepy in a good way.. 🤔 — joyse birada (@reiflects) November 27, 2020

I wanna be friends with whoever created that RC Cola commercial. Weird is my thing you know. — AlphФnse Elric (@inv1si) November 27, 2020

Others compared the now-viral video to "those weird Japanese commercials in Japan."

IT'S A NEW COMMERCIAL BY RC COLA HERE I THINK?? I JUST WATCHED IT AND IT'S,,, REALLY WEIRD LIKE THOSE WEIRD JAPANESE COMMERCIALS — Nyu needs xiao home 🍣💌 (@nuoyaksha) November 26, 2020

The new RC Cola commercial is like that weird Asian horror movie you watched as a kid and traumatize you so badly. — Regine Domingo (@TheFrancisSeva) November 27, 2020

Philippines produces RC Cola Commercial



Japan be like: pic.twitter.com/y055tXVInA — 鬼 (@quiotmrc) November 26, 2020

Some Twitter users joked that they would start checking their mothers if they have soft drink bottles as heads because of the commercial.

I'm about to check my mom if she's an RC Cola bottle pic.twitter.com/Y2RDlFrGT5 — RAVEN (@cylldanvers) November 26, 2020

I think my mother is a rc cola too cuz she always drinks it 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/smfnfdTeiu — ✨🐱 M Į Ł Ľ Í Ə P Ů Ř Ŕ🐱✨ (@itsaadamxd) November 26, 2020

What... what if my mom’s a bottle of RC Cola too pic.twitter.com/esvUOFIsYH — Jom (@AnotherArellano) November 26, 2020

Related video: