Mimiyuuuh shares lessons from first heartbreak

Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page

MANILA -- "Your girl just got dumped."

Mimiyuuuh made this statement as he opened up about his first heartbreak in his latest vlog.

The social media star revealed that he met his first boyfriend through a dating app, adding that they went out for a few times before getting into a long-distance relationship (LDR).

"We dated po siguro mga three times and nalaman ko po na mag-iibang bansa siya para mag-aral... Ayaw ko naman po sana ng LDR pero since nga po na-attach ako sa kanya and I really feel safe with him... talagang binigyan namin ng chance," he said.

According to Mimiyuuuh, there were times when he felt that their relationship would come to an end, only for him to give in to sweet gestures.

The vlogger felt another red flag when his then-beau did not prepare anything for him for his birthday, save for an online message. Mimiyuuuh was given flowers the next day, only after expressing his disappointment.

"I really appreciate 'yung message niya po pero ewan ko, parang 'di ko po na-feel na special ako sa kanya on my special day," he said.

Days after his birthday, while he was on a work trip in Indonesia, Mimiyuuuh got the surprise of his life as he was dumped via online message.

"Sabi niya, 'Hi, I think this is not gonna work. Naghahanap lang ako ng tiyempo to say this to you.' 'Yun po 'yung parang first words na nabasa ko po sa message niya, and hindi ko po alam 'yung ire-react ko," he said.

"Tapos noong mag-isa na po ako sa hotel, lahat ng emosyon parang na-feel ko po siya. I really felt alone po kasi all this time, I thought I found my home. Eh hindi pa po pala," he added.

Mimiyuuuh went on to share some of the lessons he has learned from his first heartbreak. He believes that the experience, while painful, will make him "wiser and stronger."

"Always remember na time heals everything. Yeah, malungkot ka ngayon, pero darating din 'yung panahon na tatawanan mo na lang 'tong mga ganitong experience," he said.

The vlogger also stressed the importance of self-love, saying people should not accept less than what they deserve in any relationship.

"Kahit anuman po ang mangyari sa buhay ninyo, ang tanging kasangga niyo lang po ay ang sarili niyo. Babalik at babalik lang po tayo sa sarili natin. Totoo po talaga ang self-love," he said.

"Before you get into a relationship, make sure na you really love yourself. And if you love yourself, you don't need to beg for anything kasi alam mo sa sarili mo na kawalan ka. At kung mahal mo ang sarili mo, alam mo kung ano ang deserve mo. And we all deserve the best. Deserve nating ma-feel special every day, hindi lang po sa ating mga birthday," he continued.

"Kasi sa totoo lang po, loving is really easy if you are with the right person. If nafee-feel mo na insecure ka during a relationship, baka hindi siya 'yung right person for you," he said, reminding the public to not disregard red flags as they will "just lead into something worse in the future."

Toward the end of the vlog, Mimiyuuuh took the opportunity to leave a message for his ex, wishing that he is doing well.

"Sana okay ka. I hope you are happier, better, and sana maging focused ka na sa kung anong gusto mong gawin sa buhay mo," he said. "Sana ay wala ka nang distractions na ma-experience. Take care."

