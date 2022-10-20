LOOK: Mimiyuuuh shows newly furnished house

Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh recently gave his fans a tour of his newly furnished house.

The social media star has updated the look of his two-year-old home, turning it into a modern Filipino space with the help of an interior designer.

Wood, rattan, and other native materials can be seen in the living and dining areas, as well as the walk-in pantry and outdoor bar.

Mimiyuuuh has also created a more casual living area, which he referred to as his "safe space," consisting of unique, secondhand pieces.

"Welcome to Casa de Mimiyuuuh," he said. "Ang peg po talaga ng bahay namin is modern Filipino."

Aside from furniture and decor, Mimiyuuuh also invested in appliances and electronics for his home such as an air conditioner, a soundbar, and a coffee machine.

The vlogger is happy that he was finally able to achieve his dream home.

"Sobrang thankful po ako na na-achieve ko na ang aking dream home. And kayo rin, guys, 'wag kayong magsawa to achieve your dreams," he said.

"Kasi anything is possible, especially if you have a good heart and good intentions, sabayan niyo pa po ng sipag at tiyaga," he added.

Check out Mimiyuuuh's newly furnished house below:

