Mimiyuuuh visits alma mater, recalls life as scholar

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh took a trip down memory lane as he visited his alma mater, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB).

The vlogger, known to many for his "Dalagang Pilipina" and "It Really Hurts" online crazes, graduated with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising in 2017.

In his newest video, he gave a tour of CSB's School of Design and Arts, which is set to be renamed as the Design and Arts Campus.

"Ako po ay pumasok sa Benilde ng 2013 at gumraduate ng 2017. Ang Fashion Design po ay four-year course," he said.

Mimiyuuuh, whose real name is Jeremy Sancebuche, proudly shared that he was a scholar in CSB, and only paid P200 per semester.

He said he will be forever grateful to his alma mater for giving him the opportunity to fulfill his dreams.

"Ang tuition po kasi namin... di ko na idi-disclose, ang mahal po talaga ng tuition, lalong-lalo na sa fashion design. Alam mo ang binabayaran ko? P200 per sem," he said.

He went on: "Sobrang limited po ng fashion school here in the Philippines and most po sa kanila walang scholarship. With CSB, you can really achieve your dreams at tutulungan ka nila through their scholarships. Nakakatuwa."

On top of being a scholar, Mimiyuuuh also worked as a student assistant during his college years in CSB, saying he needed the extra money for his projects.

He also occasionally did work for his fellow students in exchange for free lunch.

"Student assistant po ako. Kapag may extra hour ako, puwede ako mag-service... So kunyari may problema sa projector, ako 'yung mag-aasikaso sa Information Technology Department," he said.

"Siyempre nga po nagtitipid ako ganyan at rumaraket ako at the same time, minsan kapag may projects kami tinutulungan ko po 'yung iba kong classmates kapalit po ay lunch. In life po talaga kailangan talaga pagdaanan talaga 'yung hirap para mas ma-appreciate 'yung sarap ng life," he added.

"So kung kayo po ay nagsa-struggle ngayon, a big hug, but don't stop. If it's for you, it's for you. At kung sasabayan mo ng sipag, matutupad mo lahat ng mga pangarap mo," he ended.

