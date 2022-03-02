Mimiyuuuh relaunches clothing brand Fangs

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is returning to his fashion roots with the relaunch of his clothing brand, Fangs.

The vlogger, known to many for his "Dalagang Pilipina" and "It Really Hurts" online crazes, unveiled his new outfit collection in late February.

"And we are back!" Mimiyuuuh said in an Instagram post.

"Wala pa kaming budget for models kaya bumili po kayo ng pieces namin!" he added in jest.

Available online, Fangs currently offers a line of tops and pants with fun cuts and colors.

Among these are Got Nothin' Else to Wear, which has lightly-padded shoulders and a v-shaped front; and the pinstripes and denim H. Montana pants. Prices range from P1,935 to P6,000.

Before venturing into vlogging, Mimiyuuuh graduated from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising.

He started Fangs after working as an intern for top local designer Mark Bumgarner. At the time, it was marketed as "a contemporary street style brand that empowers women through unconventional and rugged clothing."

In one of his previous vlogs, Mimiyuuuh described his style as "exaggerated," adding that he likes mostly denim and layered outfits.

