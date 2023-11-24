Pinoy rock scene in the '90s highlighted in new book

MANILA -- A new book chronicles the country's vibrant rock music scene in the '90s, when even ABS-CBN's "Sang Linggo nAPO Sila" and "ASAP" featured edgy rock bands like The Youth, Teeth, and Wolfgang, aside from popular bands Eraserheads, True Faith, and RiverMaya.



The rock music phenomena of the '90s and its background history are all recorded and narrated in the book "90s Pinoy Rock."

The book, which available internationally in soft and custom hardcover, was compiled by actual scenesters: freelancer Margaret Tadeja with editor and guitarist LBJ Cabaluna.

It also boasts a long list of industry references from way back to the Twisted Red Cross and Jingle days to the current internet superhighways.

"90s Pinoy Rock" is being touted as a perfect gift to those who are into music or want to rediscover past hits and hidden gems from Pinoy bands.