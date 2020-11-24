Baguio coffee shop Yagam reopens in new location

MANILA -- Cafe Yagam, a well-loved coffee shop in Baguio, permanently closed its physical store last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has since shifted operations online as it focused on selling Yagam Coffee products from Cordillera.

Fast forward to November, Yagam Coffee found a new home at Calle Uno, a co-working space at Baguio's Quezon Hill.

The new stall, called Nest Coffee Roasters, serves coffee and pastries.

"After the cafe closed, many Yagam Coffee fans wanted to taste the coffee while talking to the roaster about the coffee characteristics in person. Despite the different circumstances we faced this year, we are beyond thrilled that we now have our small coffee stand," Yagam Coffee said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"If you're in Baguio City, be sure to stop by for a cup of the best Cordillera coffee and might as well buy a pack of Yagam Coffee on your way home. See you all there!" it added.

Check out Yagam Coffee's post about its new stall below: