Baguio coffee shop Cafe Yagam closes physical store amid pandemic

Facebook.com/yagamcoffee

MANILA -- A well-loved coffee shop in Baguio is permanently closing its physical store as it shifts operations online.

In a Facebook post, Cafe Yagam said it had decided to "solely focus on promoting Philippine coffee through our wholesale of high-quality green beans from the Cordillera, and on our own roasted coffee."

The cafe added that it will still continue working with the Cordillera Green Network to support partner farmers.

"Since the opening, we have had a lot of customers and have had a great time serving you at Cafe Yagam. Thank you very much!" Yagam Cafe said.

"We hope your journey continues with us at Yagam Coffee," it went on, directing followers to its online shop. "See you in our next venue to serve our Yagam Coffee, we will inform you soon."

Cafe Yagam has been temporarily closed since March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Another popular establishment in Baguio, Forest House, has ceased operations amid the uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.