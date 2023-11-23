'Our mistake!' Miss Universe El Salvador apologizes for mixup on finalists

"Our mistake!"

Miss Universe El Salvador apologized Thursday for posting a wrong graphic on its official Instagram account that Philippine bet Michelle Dee was in the Top 5 candidates of the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant.

The post was immediately taken down and replaced by a graphic showing Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild, who won first runner-up, in the Top 5.

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe El Salvador apologized for the mix-up, saying the error came about because they were moving too fast.

"Our mistake! In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists. This was a simple error of moving too fast - we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists."

Dee finished in the Top 10 of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador over the weekend.

Sheynnis Palacios made history as the first candidate from Nicaragua to win the title.