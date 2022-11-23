Model Mari Jasmine marries boyfriend Michael Concepcion

MANILA – Model, TV host, and blogger Mari Jasmine is now married to her boyfriend, businessman Michael Concepcion.

She shared a photo of them after their wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday.

“One of the craziest weeks of my life but happy to finally call you my husband!!!” Mari Jasmine captioned her post.

Several celebrities quickly commented on her post, congratulating them and wishing the couple a happy marriage.

Mari Jasmine’s husband is the founder of eyewear boutique Ronnie & Joe.

Just last week, Mari Jasmine announced that she is expecting her first child.

“Our greatest adventure yet,” she captioned her post showing off her baby bump with Concepcion holding onto it.

“I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on,” she added.