Model Mari Jasmine announces pregnancy

MANILA – Model, TV host, and blogger Mari Jasmine made a surprise announcement on her social media page on Sunday, leaving her followers just as excited as her.

On Instagram, Mari Jasmine revealed that she is currently pregnant with her first child.

“Our greatest adventure yet,” she captioned her post showing off her baby bump with her partner, Michael Concepcion, holding onto it.

“I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on,” she added.

To end her post, Mari Jasmine said she could not wait for the three of them to walk down the aisle, suggesting that she and Concepcion are already engaged.

As seen in one of the photos, Mari Jasmine also appears to be wearing a ring, which could be her engagement ring.

Following her post, Mari Jasmine received a number of congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends including Jericho Rosales, Rachel Peters, Dani Barretto, Iza Calzado, Bianca King, Issa Pressman and more.

