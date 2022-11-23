PamasCONG Handog: Garage Sale for a Cause III opens at the Batasan Pambansa North Wing. Handout

MANILA -- Personal items from President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo are among those featured in a garage sale organized by female members of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Pambansa North Wing.

The Association of Women Legislators Foundation Inc. (AWLFI) dubbed the fund-raising for a charity project this year as “PamasCONG Handog: Garage Sale for a Cause III.”

"By doing so, you have transformed this sale to transcend the common objective of trade and elevated it to that of a lofty and noble undertaking,” Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose "Mannix" Dalipe, the association's chairperson Tingog Party List Rep. Yedda Romualdez, and Arroyo were among those present for the launch of the occasion.

"This activity provides us with an optimism that despite our people’s hardships, there are groups like the AWLFI who are doing everything possible to help our fellowmen," Dalipe said.

"Please help our lady lawmakers so they can help more people," the Majority Leader added.

Available for sale at the event are pre-loved apparel and accessories of lawmakers and other government officials.

Showbiz personalities like Ruffa Gutierrez, Cristene Reyes, and Karla Estrada of Tingog Party-list also attended the event.

The AWLFI project aims to provide a venue for local artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent and ingenuity. Aside from local fashion and garments, other items for sale in the two-day event include jewelry, health and body care products, Christmas decor, furniture, and a variety of gift items.

