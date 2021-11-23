Handout

MANILA -- Online youth platform Edukasyon.ph has redesigned its homepage as part of efforts to empower its users to be more self-aware in their education and career decisions.

In a statement, Edukasyon.ph said the move allowed them to expand its registered user base to over 800,000 students.

To reach more Filipino youth, it will also hold its second Future Fest campaign on November 26 and 27, focusing on the careers students can take under the Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand.

The free two-day virtual event aims to help guide attendees in discovering their own strengths, navigate possible career paths, and explore learning and job opportunities at STEM.

In designing programs for students in Future Fest, Edukasyon.ph partnered with experts as Harrison Assessments and Career Development Association of the Philippines.

"This new campaign will help achieve our commitment of allowing 2 million Filipino youth to have a successful and fulfilling career by 2025," said Edukasyon.ph founder Henry Motte-Muñoz.

More details are available on Edukasyon.ph's website and social media pages.