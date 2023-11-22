Michelle Dee in Top 5 of Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere

Photo from Iris Mittenaere and Michelle Dee's Instagram accounts.

Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere revaled that the Philippines' bet Michelle Dee was included in her Top 5 roster.

Dee ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 10 with Nicaragua's candidate Sheynnis Palacios winning her country's first title.

In an Instagram post, a social media user brought up an alleged deleted post of Miss Universe El Salvador that includes Dee in the Top 5 instead of Thailand's Anntonia Porsild.

"Philippines loves you and we know you love us too much also. I don't have anything against the winners, the girls, and the judges but can you just give a statement on the circulating post of @missuniversosv during the Top 5 announcement? Why was Philippines in the deleted version?" the netizen asked Mittenaere.

This was when Mittenaere said that Dee was in her Top 5.

"I have no idea about a deleted post or something ... As judges, everything was fair and legal. But to be honest Michelle was in my Top 5. I loved her style in evening gown and I love her style since I saw her in the Philippines almost 3 years ago," Mittenaere said.

"She didn't do any mistakes, so the Philippines should be very proud of her She is beautiful, kind, classy ... the level was really high this year, when you see the girls who didn't make it to the Top 5, there is a lot of amazing contestants ... I know that Michelle is very sweet and please give her a lot of love because she deserves it," she added.

"She is the perfect representative for the Philippines & sweet, kind, true, classy, and hard worker. I hope to see her very soon."

