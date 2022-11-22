Grand Hyatt unveils limited-offer dessert using Cluizel chocolates

Grand Hyatt Manila's special chocolate desserts. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- During an invite-only event held at the Penthouse 66, the Grand Hyatt Manila’s ultra-exclusive top floor event place, Cluizel Paris and the Grand Hyatt teamed up to give media and food bloggers the chance to be discerning dessert judges.

It was an afternoon filled with snippets of stories about the French chocolate brand and its thrust of serving gourmet chocolates directly sourced from partner plantations (Brazil, Santo Domingo, Mexico, Sao tome, Madagascar, Colombia, and Guatemala), and how its chocolate is used by discerning chefs in restaurants all around the globe — including the Grand Hyatt.

“Cluizel is all about taste and it comes from our partnership with our planters. And at the end of the day, the cocoa beans come to Cluizel and at Cluizel, we have a special roasting technology that allows the cocoa bean to be perfectly cooked… We use all noble ingredients besides chocolate -- pure Bourbon vanilla, no aroma, no colourant, no soy lecithins, “ said Guillaume Mansoux, Asia-Pacific manager for Cluizel.

Cluizel flew in its ambassador for Asia, chef Alexis Bouillet, who was the world pastry champion at the 2011 World Skills Competition (he won this at age 20), who together with the Grand Hyatt’s pastry chef Nicolas Vergnole created the two desserts that were in contention.

Chefs Alexis Bouillet and Nicolas Vergnole. Jeeves de Veyra

The first dessert was Dark Chocolate Praline Choux. It was a choux pastry with a craquelin top, a Cluizel praline spread with hazelnuts added in center, with the rest of the choux cavity filled in with a dark chocolate ganache. This little morsel of hazelnut fun was finished with a swirl of hazel nut milk chocolate whipped ganache with a salted caramel pool in the middle, roasted hazelnuts, grated Cluizel Kayambe Noir 72% dark chocolate, and a sprinkling of asin tibuok (rare salt from Bohol made from seawater filtered through ash).

The cocoa pod was the inspiration for the second dessert. A pod-shaped meringue shell coated with dark chocolate was filled with a scoop of cocoa nib ice cream, almost tangy dark chocolate ganache, cocoa streusel, and finished with a dark chocolate espuma and a tap of cocoa powder. Despite the meringue container, this was a dark chocolate dessert through and through using the Cluizel La Laguna Guatemala 70% dark chocolate.

This author’s pick was the Dark Chocolate Praline Choux. Who can resist hazelnut and chocolate together with all those delicious textures? I imagine it would be a fitting luxurious yet comforting finish to a decadent meal at The Peak.

“There are so many brands of chocolate in France, but the particularity of Cluizel is really the taste. They have so little marketing, except for three shops in Paris but they concentrate on the origin and the taste. It’s a family company, so they are independent. Right now, they’re very concentrated to B2B, really concentrating on the chefs, but there’s also some retail online here in the Philippines,” said Brenda Ramos of Wisk Fine Foods Inc., the local importers of Cluizel.

Guests were given samples of Cluizel’s gourmet chocolates including the very fun and addicting 39% Milk Chocolate Sardines and the Michel Cluizel Boost de Plaisir Mini Bar.

Want a taste of Cluizel? Besides having the Grand Hyatt’s chocolate pastry treats, you can find its gourmet chocolates (including the sardines!) in the Philippines online through Dough and Grocer.

Related video: