

MANILA -- Eat to a healthier you through Daily’s Diet 10-day Pre-Holiday Slimming Challenge!

As one of the earliest to offer nutritious daily meal plans in the metro, Daily’s Diet has steadily gained a reputation not only for uncompromising quality and nutrition, but also for their varied and tasty menu that never gets boring. Since its start in 2015, the company has also expanded delivery to nearby provinces around Manila serving up different menu plans that suits their customer’s health goals.

“I believe our success lies on the fact that we encourage our customers to have a healthy and enjoyable relationship with food,” said Ian Morris Yapjuangco, general manager of Daily’s Diet.

Whether you’re getting healthy to combat a health issue, a pescatarian, interested at going low carb, bulking up, or really focused on losing weight, Daily’s Diet has a calorie-counted meal plan for you.

And just in time for the holidays, they launched a 10-day pre-holiday slimming challenge! Customers availing of a two-week meal plan until November 30 have the chance to win a month of Daily Diet’s meals (for one person). Winners will be announced on December 6 on Daily Diet’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Thai Peanut Chicken Noodle Soup. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

There are six meal plans to choose from, including one for a family meal (per meal) option. There’s the High Protein meal plan (1,500 to 2,000 calories per day) tailored to those training to bulk up or need more protein and is created by a sports nutritionist/dietitian to be moderate carb, while the Pescatarian diet meal plan (1,000 to 2,000 calories per day) has exciting fish options like Fish Kebab and Garden Veggies or Singaporean-style Kaya French Toast.

“For us, losing weight and eating healthy doesn't mean you have to totally abstain from the food you love. We believe what's important is having the right balance. Our whole team, along with our in-house nutritionist and our chefs, ensures that each meal is exciting and delicious -- making it easy for anyone to stick and even look forward to eating healthy daily,” said Yapjuanco.

Cheesy Baked Squid Ink Risotto with Gambas Al Ajillo and Green Beans. Handout

For those on a diet for medical reasons whether it be high blood pressure or diabetes, clients can get a consultation with a dietitian to customize your meals. The Medical diet plan customers can hardly feel deprived with low sodium dishes like Gochujang Fish & Cajun Cheese Whole Wheat Sandwiches and Thai Fish Tom Yum Soup, while the Diabetic menu plan features desserts like sugar-free Blueberry and Apple Muffins and sugar-free cookies asides from mains like Truffle Prosciutto & Feta Whole Wheat Pizza Wrap, and Lengua in White Mushroom Sauce and Green Beans with brown rice.

Family meals are ordered per meal with 2 main dishes and a side dish (vegetables, pasta/noodles or soup), designed for those looking for nutritious meals for the family.

Lastly, there’s the Balanced Diet Plan, a calorie counted meal plan (1,000 up to 2,000 calories per day) with thee meals and two snacks. It’s a diet geared for those looking to lose or maintain weight — again curated with dishes from various cuisines from Western, Asian, and Mexican.

This author tried the 10-day challenge with the balanced diet meal plan. There were two options for delivery — during the day or the night before. I chose the night before for early breakfasts and gladly discovered the meals were still fresh reheated the next day. Each meal plan comes packed securely with containers marked for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, as well as a menu insert with a “what to do” section that was very helpful stating if I had to microwave, wash, or eat chilled each dish.

Chicken Katsu Sushi Burrito. Handout

Some notable dishes I tasted during our two-week stint included the Chicken Katsu Sushi Burrito, Beef Gyudon with Brown Rice, Blueberry Graham Cheesecake Crepe for breakfast. For lunch, Japanese Seafood and Tomato Malunggay Pasta, Aburi Chicken Teriyaki with Crunchy Onions and Grilled Pineapple Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Inasal with salted egg salad, and Chicken Steak Salad were favorites.

Dinner options had some of the most exciting options like the Beef Pares Mami, Grilled Tuna and Bonito Tsukemen, Cheesy Baked Squid Ink Risotto with Gambas Ajillo and Green Beans, Thai Peanut Chicken Noodle Soup, and even a K-pop Yangnyeom Chicken Burger.

Snacks included a scrumptious chewy chocolate chip cookie, mixed crab carbonara, and a lick-your-container-clean chocolate caramel turtle pie.

Chocolate Caramel Turtle Pie. Handout

Daily’s Diet does noodles and pasta better than the many delivery meals that I’ve tasted. Showing care and foresight in preparation, the pasta and noodles were always separated from sauce or broth.

In the two weeks, this author also didn’t notice a repetition of flavor or sauce, especially when it came to cream sauces or tomato sauces, and for the balanced meal plan, each dish was seasoned perfectly and there was nary an occasion that I had to adjust seasoning.

Meals start at P410 a day for the balanced diet. Daily’s Diet delivers in Antipolo, Marikina and Quezon City all the way to Cabuyao and Calamba in Laguna. Order by messaging their Facebook page, Instagram, or directly order from their website.